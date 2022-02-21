Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I don't see myself away from Manchester United' - David De Gea says after spending 10 years at the club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has said he does not see himself playing for anyone other than Manchester United as the long-serving goalkeeper prepares to take on former club Atle

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I don The Punch:
I don't see myself leaving Man United -De Gea
De Gea: I Complete Sports:
De Gea: I'm Not Ready To Leave Manchester United
I Do NOT See Myself Leaving Man United – De Gea Naija Loaded:
I Do NOT See Myself Leaving Man United – De Gea
David De Gea Speaks about his Future at Manchester United | Read Not Just OK:
David De Gea Speaks about his Future at Manchester United | Read
I Don’t See Myself Leaving Man United -De Gea TV360 Nigeria:
I Don’t See Myself Leaving Man United -De Gea
David De Gea Insists He Cannot See Himself EVER Leaving Manchester United News Breakers:
David De Gea Insists He Cannot See Himself EVER Leaving Manchester United
David De Gea Insists He Cannot See Himself EVER Leaving Manchester United | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
David De Gea Insists He Cannot See Himself EVER Leaving Manchester United | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info