Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG
Daily Post
- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday warned that nothing must happen to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
We‘re not sure if Nnamdi Kanu is still alive - IPOB
The Nation:
IPOB worried over Nnamdi Kanu's health status
The Street Journal:
We‘re Not Sure If Nnamdi Kanu Is Still Alive – IPOB
Edujandon:
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reveals who to hold responsible if anything happens to IPOB leader
Naija News:
'We Are Not Sure Nnamdi Kanu Is Alive' - IPOB Cries Out
Global Upfront:
IPOB Cries Foul, Says Family, Lawyers Barred From Its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reveals Who To Hold Responsible If Anything Happens to IPOB leader
More Picks
1
Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
"When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
7
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 -
Legit,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...