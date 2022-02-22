This Is The Only Major Fuel Scarcity Under Buhari’s Administration, Says Adesina Channels Television - ﻿ Nigeria has only witnessed one major fuel scarcity since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, says Mr Femi Adesina. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this on Tuesday during an interview ...



News Credibility Score: 99%