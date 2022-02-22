Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill's son pictured on his first day of school (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - King Churchill, the son of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill has started school.

 

Photos of the 1-year-old were shared on Instagram by his mother.

 

"King Churchill

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rosy Meurer shares son’s first day in school The Nation:
Rosy Meurer shares son’s first day in school
Adorable photos of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill’s son, King, on his first day of school Yaba Left Online:
Adorable photos of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill’s son, King, on his first day of school
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer’s Son Pictured On His First Day Of School (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer’s Son Pictured On His First Day Of School (Photos)
Rosy Muerer and Churchill share a picture of their son, on his first day at school. Gist Reel:
Rosy Muerer and Churchill share a picture of their son, on his first day at school.
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer Tori News:
Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer's Son Pictured On His First Day Of School (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 "When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
7 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19 - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info