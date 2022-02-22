Post News
News at a Glance
Viral photos of '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo who won the best player at CAF U16 African School Cup
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Elia Balamwabo is currently trending online after his pictures surfaced on social media.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Photos of '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo, who won the best player at the CAF U16 African School Cup, causes a stir.
YNaija:
Meet '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo, who won the best player at the CAF U16 African School Cup. Congratulations to him 🏅
Gist Reel:
Meet 15-year-old Elia Balamwabo who won Best Player at CAF U16 African School Cup [Photos]
Republican Nigeria:
Viral Photos of ’15-year-old’ Elia Balamwabo Who Won Best Player at CAF U16 African School Cup
Within Nigeria:
Viral photos of 15-year-old Elia Balamwabo who won Best Player at CAF U16 African School Cup
Tori News:
Viral Photos of '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo Who Won Best Player at CAF U16 African School Cup
More Picks
1
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Suspected IPOB/ESN Fighters Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Two Officers, Injure One Other -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: I’m ready to fight anyone who opposes my ambition - Tinubu -
Legit,
17 hours ago
9
2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung, Galadima, others form Third Force -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
