2023: Kwankwaso forms 'Third Force', says Nigeria must be saved from disintegration
News photo Daily Nigerian  - A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday announced the formation of a ‘Third Force’, under the aegis of The National Movement, to save the nation’s democracy.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

