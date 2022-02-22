Post News
News at a Glance
This Pastor Did Something And I Didn’t Know What Happened After That - Jim Iyke Reflects On His 2013 Deliverance Session at TB Joshua's Church (Video)
Tori News
- The actor concluded by saying that “the world is deep” and there are spiritualities which are way beyond us.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
This guy (Pastor) did something and I didn?t know what happened after that - Jim Iyke reflects on his 2013 ?deliverance session? at TB Joshua?s church (video)
The Punch:
Jim Iyke Recalls Experience At TB Joshua's Church In 2013 Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has recalled his experience at the late Prophet TB Joshua's Synagogue Church Of All Nations in 2013
Information Nigeria:
Jim Iyke Recounts Experience With T.B. Joshua At Synagogue Church
Correct NG:
The pastor did something and I didn’t know what happened after that – Jim Iyke reflects on his “deliverance” at TB Joshua’s church (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“The pastor did something and I didn’t know what happened after that” – Jim Iyke reflects on his 2013 ‘deliverance session’ at TB Joshua’s church (video)
Naija on Point:
The pastor did something and I didn’t know what happened after that – Jim Iyke reflects on his “deliverance” at TB Joshua’s church (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
This Pastor Did Something And I Didn’t Know What Happened After That
News Breakers:
Jim Iyke Recounts Experience With T.B. Joshua At Synagogue Church
Naija News:
Jim Iyke Speaks On Deliverance Session In TB Joshua's Church
Gist Reel:
The pastor did something to me and I didn’t know what happened after that deliverance session - Actor Jim Iyke talks about his deliverance session at TB Joshua’s church
More Picks
1
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija -
Diamond Celebrities,
11 hours ago
3
2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
5
Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
6
No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
7
DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
8
Navy appoints new spokesman, redeploys predecessor -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: 3 Dowen parents refused to release their kids for interrogation - Police -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
