Reps grill MRS, Emadeb, Jay Maikifi others over bad fuel
News photo Vanguard News  - The House of Representatives, Tuesday, began the probe of importers and suppliers over the contaminated fuel that has caused chaos and scarcity across the country.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

