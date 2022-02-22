Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police confirm abduction of 2-yr-old in Abia community
13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 "When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
3 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Kwankwaso, Dalung, Yakasai, others birth third force, vow to defeat APC - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury finally sign contracts for WBC heavyweight title clash - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
