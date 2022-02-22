Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Governors ‘In Support Of’ New National Convention Date
Channels Television  -   Governors of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday said they were in support of the party’s new date for its National Convention. Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, revealed this after the Governors met ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

