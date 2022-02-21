Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Africa Magic appoints Okhai as head judge of AMVCAs
The Punch
- Africa Magic appoints Okhai as head judge of AMVCAs
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Victor Okhai is head judge for 8th AMVCAs
Vanguard News:
Africa Magic appoints Victor Okhai as Head Judge for Eighth AMVCAs
The Guardian:
Africa Magic appoints Okhai as head judge for eighth AMVCAs
Leadership:
Africa Magic Appoints Victor Okhai as Head Judge For 8th AMVCAs
News Breakers:
Africa Magic appoints Okhai as head judge for eighth AMVCAs – Guardian
More Picks
1
Why Kano will host biggest rail station in Nigeria – Amaechi -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
APC: Group welcomes postponement of national convention for zonal congresses -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
The return of Trump: Ex-US president's social media app Truth Social goes live -
Legit,
22 hours ago
5
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Biafra: DSS denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu in detention - Lawyers cries out -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Gunshots as appeal court judge escapes kidnap attempt, driver missing -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
