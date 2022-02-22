Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK sanctions five Russian banks and some Russian billionaires, predicts "pariah status" for Vladimir Putin if he further invades Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The UK has sanctioned five Russian banks and some Russian billionaires after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine as Independent states and ordered Russian troops

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK Imposes Sanctions On Russian Banks And Oligarchs Channels Television:
UK Imposes Sanctions On Russian Banks And Oligarchs
Sahara Reporters:
Ukraine Crisis: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Sanctions Five Russian Banks
UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks, three individuals, in response to Ukraine crisis The Street Journal:
UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks, three individuals, in response to Ukraine crisis
UK Imposes Sanctions On Five Russian Banks, Three Billionaires Over Ukraine Invasion The Nigeria Lawyer:
UK Imposes Sanctions On Five Russian Banks, Three Billionaires Over Ukraine Invasion
Ukraine Crisis: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Sanctions Five Russian Banks News Breakers:
Ukraine Crisis: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Sanctions Five Russian Banks
UK Imposes Sanctions On Russian Banks And Oligarchs Global Village Extra:
UK Imposes Sanctions On Russian Banks And Oligarchs


   More Picks
1 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Suspected IPOB/ESN Fighters Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Two Officers, Injure One Other - Naija News, 20 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I’m ready to fight anyone who opposes my ambition - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung, Galadima, others form Third Force - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info