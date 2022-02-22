2023: Avoid APC, declare for presidency – Eedris Abdulkareem tells Nigerian youths Daily Post - Ahead of 2023 election, veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has warned Nigerian youths to avoid joining the All Progressives Congress, APC. He advised young Nigerians to come out and declare their intention to run for presidency and other political ...



News Credibility Score: 99%