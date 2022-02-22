Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari's shocking words on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that could make you angry - P.M. News
PM News  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Nigerians could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if he did not intervene in doing the road.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

“The people from South West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity" - Buhari Vanguard News:
“The people from South West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity" - Buhari
