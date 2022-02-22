Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians
Legit  - President Buhari says prioritizing infrastructure projects ameliorated hardship in some parts of Nigeria, particularly the intervention on Lagos-Ibadan route.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

