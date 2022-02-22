Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Strike: Reps Ask FG To Adhere To MoU With ASUU
Channels Television  - The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the ongoing warning strike in the interest of students and the ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 "When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
3 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Kwankwaso, Dalung, Yakasai, others birth third force, vow to defeat APC - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury finally sign contracts for WBC heavyweight title clash - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
