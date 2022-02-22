Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Entertainment: Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen confirms butt enlargement surgery
TV360 Nigeria
- Entertainment: Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen confirms butt enlargement surgery
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Alaafin’s estranged Queen confirms surgery
Ripples Nigeria:
Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife confirms she went under the knife
Pulse Nigeria:
Alaafin of Oyo's estranged queen confirms b*tt enlargement surgery
Legit 9ja:
The estranged queen of Alaafin of Oyo confirms b*tt enlargement surgery.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wife Queen Ola admits to undergoing body surgery - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Senator Smart Adeyemi's daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
NATO, US, EU react after Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury finally sign contracts for WBC heavyweight title clash -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Suspected IPOB/ESN Fighters Attack Police Station In Imo, Kill Two Officers, Injure One Other -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
