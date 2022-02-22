Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ahmaud Arbery: Jury finds killers guilty on federal hate crimes charges
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three white men convicted of killing a black jogger in Georgia have been found guilty of federal hate crimes on Tuesday February 22.

 

Jurors found the defendants targeted Ahmaud Arbery

4 hours ago
