Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo Govt Approves March 11 For Installation Of Lekan Balogun As 42nd Olubadan
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Olubadan: Lekan Balogun to be inaugurated March 11 Nigerian Tribune:
Olubadan: Lekan Balogun to be inaugurated March 11
Olubadan for installation March 11 The Nation:
Olubadan for installation March 11
Ibadan: Makinde approves March 11 for installation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ibadan: Makinde approves March 11 for installation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan – The Sun Nigeria
Oyo govt approves date for installation of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan The Street Journal:
Oyo govt approves date for installation of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan
Oyo announces date to crown Balogun new Olubadan  - P.M. News PM News:
Oyo announces date to crown Balogun new Olubadan  - P.M. News
Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun to be crowned in March The Eagle Online:
Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun to be crowned in March
New Olubadan, Balogun To Be Crowned on Friday NPO Reports:
New Olubadan, Balogun To Be Crowned on Friday


   More Picks
1 "When I was 9 years old, I looked at the stars and told myself I'll blow" James Brown recounts going from prison to fame - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Strike to continue until Buhari regime meets our demands: ASUU - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
3 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Kwankwaso, Dalung, Yakasai, others birth third force, vow to defeat APC - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury finally sign contracts for WBC heavyweight title clash - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info