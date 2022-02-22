Nigerian Policeman Accidently Shoots Colleague Dead On Their Way To Collect N20,000 Bribe In Delta









There was a pandemonium Monday as an unidentified policeman attached to the Anti-Kidnap Squad, Delta state police command, killed his colleague while following a suspect to his house to ...



