Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government would spend N1.42 trillion on infrastructure and N2.11 trillion on human capital development in 2022, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Tuesday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG to spend N3.53trn on infrastructure, human capital development Nigerian Tribune:
FG to spend N3.53trn on infrastructure, human capital development
Why we Vanguard News:
Why we're spending N3.53trn on infrastructure, human capital development in 2022 - FG
2022: Federal Govt To Spend N3.53trn On Infrastructure, Human Capital Development Leadership:
2022: Federal Govt To Spend N3.53trn On Infrastructure, Human Capital Development
2021 Budget: 94.1% Implementation on Infrastructure, Human Capital Development Achieved, Says FG This Day:
2021 Budget: 94.1% Implementation on Infrastructure, Human Capital Development Achieved, Says FG
FG to spend N3.53trn on infrastructure, human capital development The Sun:
FG to spend N3.53trn on infrastructure, human capital development
FG to spend N3.5trn on infrastructure, human capital development in 2022 - Minister Business Day:
FG to spend N3.5trn on infrastructure, human capital development in 2022 - Minister
FG To Spend N3.53Trn On Infrastructure, Human Capital In 2022 Independent:
FG To Spend N3.53Trn On Infrastructure, Human Capital In 2022
Infrastructure, Human Capital Development To Cost FG N3.53tn Biz Watch Nigeria:
Infrastructure, Human Capital Development To Cost FG N3.53tn
FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital TV360 Nigeria:
FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital
FG to Spend N3.53trn On Human Capital Dev, Infrastructure in 2022 – Ahmed Prompt News:
FG to Spend N3.53trn On Human Capital Dev, Infrastructure in 2022 – Ahmed
2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development News Breakers:
2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development
2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development Within Nigeria:
2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development


   More Picks
1 Some days I deeply regret doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it affected my progress in the music industry - DJ Cuppy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija - Diamond Celebrities, 14 hours ago
3 2023: APC opts for consensus, zones presidency to South - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
9 No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
10 Cross dresser, James Brown, commences study at UK varsity - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info