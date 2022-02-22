Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari advises consensus option at APC ‘s national convention
News Diary Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari met members of the Progressives Governors Forum (governors of the All Progressives Congress) on Tuesday in Abuja. Their chairman, Kebbi State’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said th…

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Buhari, APC Govs meet over National Convention (1). The Nation:
PHOTOS: Buhari, APC Govs meet over National Convention (1).
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention Daily Nigerian:
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention
National Convention: Buhari meets APC Govs, backs consensus option Prompt News:
National Convention: Buhari meets APC Govs, backs consensus option
Buhari Urges APC To Explore Consensus Option At National Convention The Will:
Buhari Urges APC To Explore Consensus Option At National Convention
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention News Breakers:
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention


   More Picks
1 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Kwankwaso, Dalung, Yakasai, others birth third force, vow to defeat APC - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 CVR Update: INEC records 6 million fresh registrants | Government | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info