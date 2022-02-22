Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Queen Elizabeth Is Dead
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - The news just coming in is the the Quee of England, Queen Elizabeth is dead.  Sources closer to the Royal Kingdom has confirmed this. The Queen who was scheduled to attend the wedding of a British Vogue Editor, Edward Enninful was found dead.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Reactions Over News Queen Elizabeth Is Dead
Reactions Over News Queen Elizabeth Is Dead
Queen Elizabeth is not dead
Queen Elizabeth Is Dead?
Queen Elizabeth II alive, rumors of her death denied


