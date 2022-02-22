Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cross dresser, James Brown, commences study at UK varsity
The Punch  - Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, alias James Brown, has revealed that he sponsored himself to a University in the United Kingdom.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

