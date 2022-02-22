Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Buhari’s assent to reworked Electoral Bill likely Wednesday’
The Nation  - There were indications yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari will likely sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill into

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Assent To Electoral Bill Now, APM Tells Buhari Leadership:
Assent To Electoral Bill Now, APM Tells Buhari
CSOs protest in Abuja over Buhari’s delay to assent to Electoral Bill Premium Times:
CSOs protest in Abuja over Buhari’s delay to assent to Electoral Bill
CSOs protest, warn of disruption in electoral timeline if Buhari fails to assent to bill Ripples Nigeria:
CSOs protest, warn of disruption in electoral timeline if Buhari fails to assent to bill
Buhari Still Has Time To Assent To Electoral Bill – Presidency Naija News:
Buhari Still Has Time To Assent To Electoral Bill – Presidency
Why Buhari Should Sign Electoral Bill Immediately - Protesting CSOs The New Diplomat:
Why Buhari Should Sign Electoral Bill Immediately - Protesting CSOs


