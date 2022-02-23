Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea vs LOSC: Chelsea sink Lille 2-0 without Lukaku
News photo The Punch  - Chelsea vs LOSC

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

90mins: Chelsea 2-0 Lille 5mins added time. Complete Sports:
90mins: Chelsea 2-0 Lille 5mins added time.
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille in Champions League The Herald:
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille in Champions League
Chelsea Sink Lille To Prove They Can Thrive Without Lukaku The Street Journal:
Chelsea Sink Lille To Prove They Can Thrive Without Lukaku
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille in Champions League The Eagle Online:
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille in Champions League
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille - P.M. News PM News:
Havertz, Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Lille - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 The issue of reports that the government will soon go bankrupt, made them stop - Lai Mohammed gives reasons China stopped giving loans to FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Enugu commissioner escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy, kill two police orderlies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Kwankwaso, Dalung, Yakasai, others birth third force, vow to defeat APC - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 You could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if I didn't build road, rails - Buhari tells Nigerians - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 CVR Update: INEC records 6 million fresh registrants | Government | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Shoot Nollywood movies on trains, show the world Buhari’s works - Amaechi - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info