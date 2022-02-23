Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija
Diamond Celebrities
- Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has stated that she’d be jailed for murder the day any man would assault her.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I'll be jailed for murder day any man assaults me - BBNaija Maria
Yaba Left Online:
"The day any man assaults me is the day I go to jail for murder" – Maria Chike
Page One:
I’ll be jailed for murder day any man assaults me – BBNaija star, Maria
Sundiata Post:
I’ll be jailed for murder day any man assaults me – BBNaija Maria
Correct NG:
I’d be jailed for murder the day any man lay his hands on me – BBNaija star, Maria
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Will Murder Any Man Who Assaults Me And Go To Jail – BBN’s Maria States | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
The day any man assaults me is the day I'll go jail for murder - Maria Chike affirms
Benco News:
I’ll Be Jailed For Murder Day Any Man Assaults Me – BBNaija Maria
First Reports:
If a man punches me, I'll go to jail that day for murder: Maria Chike vows — First Reports
EE Live:
I’d be jailed for murder the day any man assaults me - Maria
Infotrust News:
I Will Be Jailed For Murder Day Any Man Assaults Me – BBNaija Maria
Naija on Point:
I’d be jailed for murder the day any man lay his hands on me – BBNaija star, Maria
Edujandon:
I’ll be charged for murder the day any man hits me – BBNaija star, Maria
Tori News:
The Day A Man Touches Me Is The Day I Go To Jail For Murder - BBNaija's Maria Replies Twitter User Who Asked If Kelvin Assaulted Her
More Picks
1
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija -
Diamond Celebrities,
11 hours ago
3
2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
5
Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
6
No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
7
DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
8
Navy appoints new spokesman, redeploys predecessor -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: 3 Dowen parents refused to release their kids for interrogation - Police -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...