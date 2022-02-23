Post News
News at a Glance
37 directors fail exam for FG’s permanent secretary jobs
The Punch
- 37 directors fail exam for FG’s permanent secretary jobs
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
37 directors fail FG's promotional exam for permanent secretary
Linda Ikeji Blog:
37 directors fail FG?s promotion exam for permanent secretary
The Street Journal:
37 directors fail promotional exam for position of permanent secretary
Republican Nigeria:
37 Directors Fail FG’s Promotion Exam For Permanent Secretary
Naija News:
37 Directors Fail Exam To Become Permanent Secretaries In The Federal Civil Service
Tori News:
37 Directors Fail FG’s Promotion Exam For Permanent Secretary
More Picks
1
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija -
Diamond Celebrities,
11 hours ago
3
2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
5
Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
6
No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
7
DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
8
Navy appoints new spokesman, redeploys predecessor -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: 3 Dowen parents refused to release their kids for interrogation - Police -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
