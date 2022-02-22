Post News
News at a Glance
Funeral stopped after family discovered that their son?s manhood is missing
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A funeral at Daveyrown, South Africa, was stopped after a family discovered that their late son's manhood was missing.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Family Halts Son’s Funeral After Discovering His Manhood Was Missing
Within Nigeria:
Funeral in South Africa stopped after family discovered that their son’s manhood is missing
Gist Reel:
Family suspends funeral rites after discovering that their late son's manhood is missing
Republican Nigeria:
Funeral Rites Halted After Family Discovered That Their Son’s Manhood Is Missing
News Breakers:
Funeral stopped after family discovered that their son’s manh**d is missing – See details
Tori News:
Funeral Rites Halted After Family Discovered That Their Son’s Manhood Is Missing
More Picks
1
2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor -
Prompt News,
13 hours ago
8
Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports -
Investor King,
16 hours ago
9
Police confirm abduction of 2-yr-old in Abia community -
Pulse Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Brazil legend Pele, 81, is in hospital with a urine infection after chemotherapy sessions for a colon tumour -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
