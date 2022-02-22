Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trump praises Putin's invasion of Ukraine as 'GENIUS', says it won't have happened if he was still president
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former US president, Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin's invasion plan of Ukraine as 'genius' and called the Russian leader 'very savvy,' hours after Putin ordered thousa

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trump Praises Putin, Calls Military Invasion Genius Independent:
Trump Praises Putin, Calls Military Invasion Genius
Putin would never have considered Ukraine invasion during my time as US President – Trump Ripples Nigeria:
Putin would never have considered Ukraine invasion during my time as US President – Trump
Trump praises Putin for his move into Ukraine, says it won The Street Journal:
Trump praises Putin for his move into Ukraine, says it won't have happened if he was president
Trump praises Putin Olajide TV:
Trump praises Putin's invasion of Ukraine as 'GENIUS', says it won't have happened if he was still president
Russia Vs Ukraine: Donald Trump Sides With Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine The Genius Media:
Russia Vs Ukraine: Donald Trump Sides With Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine
Trump praises Putin Within Nigeria:
Trump praises Putin's invasion of Ukraine, reveals why it won't have happened if he was still president


   More Picks
1 2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 "The second best decision I ever made was to ask Adesua to be my wife" – Banky W pens heartmelting note to his wife on her birthday (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: 3 Dowen parents refused to release their kids for interrogation - Police - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 D’Tigress Move Up To 14th Position In FIBA Ranking - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info