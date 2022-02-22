Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari advises consensus option at APC ‘s national convention — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - President Muhammadu Buhari met members of the Progressives Governors Forum (governors of the All Progressives Congress) on Tuesday in Abuja. Their chairman, Kebbi State’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the president advised that the party should explore the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Buhari, APC Govs meet over National Convention (1). The Nation:
PHOTOS: Buhari, APC Govs meet over National Convention (1).
Buhari advises consensus option at APC ‘s national convention News Diary Online:
Buhari advises consensus option at APC ‘s national convention
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention Daily Nigerian:
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention
National Convention: Buhari meets APC Govs, backs consensus option Prompt News:
National Convention: Buhari meets APC Govs, backs consensus option
Buhari Urges APC To Explore Consensus Option At National Convention The Will:
Buhari Urges APC To Explore Consensus Option At National Convention
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention News Breakers:
Buhari advises consensus option at APC national convention


   More Picks
1 2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 25 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 "I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 'We're not sure Nnamdi Kanu is still alive, nothing should happen to him' - IPOB to DSS, FG - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
8 Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports - Investor King, 16 hours ago
9 Police confirm abduction of 2-yr-old in Abia community - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Brazil legend Pele, 81, is in hospital with a urine infection after chemotherapy sessions for a colon tumour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info