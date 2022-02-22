Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

White House says Biden-Putin summit no longer viable, as Japan, Australia and Canada impose additional sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will no longer be holding a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, after Russia declared parts of Ukraine as independent and invaded the

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

