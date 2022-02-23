"My marriage can't survive infidelity" Reality star Chris Adah says to dispute Reni Omokri







The Ultimate Love reality star, who fell in love with her co-star Chris Obaoye on Linda Ikeji Blog - Chris Adah has said that her marriage has survived poverty but it can't survive infidelity.The Ultimate Love reality star, who fell in love with her co-star Chris Obaoye on



News Credibility Score: 99%