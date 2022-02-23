Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits kidnap security personnel in fresh Kaduna attack
News photo Politics Nigeria  - At least four persons have been abducted by terrorists known locally as bandits in Rigachikun community of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria region.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Security operative abducted in fresh Kaduna attack Linda Ikeji Blog:
Security operative abducted in fresh Kaduna attack
Bandits abduct security operatives, four others in Kaduna community Daily Post:
Bandits abduct security operatives, four others in Kaduna community
Bandits Kidnap Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community Republican Nigeria:
Bandits Kidnap Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community
Gunmen Abduct Security Operative In Fresh Kaduna Attack Naija News:
Gunmen Abduct Security Operative In Fresh Kaduna Attack
Bandits Abduct Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community Fresh Reporters:
Bandits Abduct Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community
Bandits Kidnap Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community Tori News:
Bandits Kidnap Security Operatives, Four Others In Kaduna Community


   More Picks
1 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Ned Nwoko: Abuja courts revokes Jaruma's bail, orders her re-arrest and remand in Suleja prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
6 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
9 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info