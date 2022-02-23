Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency
News photo The Punch  - Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency Channels Television:
Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency
Reps ask FG to declare emergency on security Vanguard News:
Reps ask FG to declare emergency on security
Ukraine Security Council Calls for State of Emergency Signal:
Ukraine Security Council Calls for State of Emergency
Ukraine declares state of emergency amid threat of Russian invasion Ripples Nigeria:
Ukraine declares state of emergency amid threat of Russian invasion
Ukraine Will Declare State Of Emergency – Top Security Official Independent:
Ukraine Will Declare State Of Emergency – Top Security Official
Ukraine to declare State of Emergency over Russia TVC News:
Ukraine to declare State of Emergency over Russia's Threat
Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency The Street Journal:
Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency
Ukraine to impose state of emergency - P.M. News PM News:
Ukraine to impose state of emergency - P.M. News
Ukraine to impose state of emergency – Official Daily Nigerian:
Ukraine to impose state of emergency – Official
Ukraine to impose state of emergency, says top security official Prompt News:
Ukraine to impose state of emergency, says top security official
Ukraine security council calls for nationwide state of emergency News Breakers:
Ukraine security council calls for nationwide state of emergency
Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency Screen Gist:
Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency


   More Picks
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 1 day ago
3 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
10 UCL: Five intimidating Ronaldo stats vs Atletico Madrid - The Nation, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info