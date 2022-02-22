Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Women stay away from other men if you are getting married" - Nigerian women's rights advocate decries rate of first borns being ?illegitimate children of their fathers'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- UK-based Nigerian women's liberation and empowerment advocate, Olabisi Ekwueme Ajai, has decried the rate at which some first born children turn out to be' illegitimate' children of th
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Women stay away from other men if you are getting married” – UK-based Nigerian woman bemoans rate of first borns being illegitimate children of their fathers
Naija Parrot:
“Women stay away from other men if you are getting married” – UK-based Nigerian woman bemoans rate of first borns being illegitimate children of their fathers
Online Nigeria:
Women Stay Away From Other Men If You Are Getting Married – Woman Laments Rate Of First Borns Being Illegitimate Children Of Their Fathers
GQ Buzz:
Advocate to women’s right advice all Women to Stay away from other men when they are getting married.
Republican Nigeria:
Women Stay Away From Other Men If You Are Getting Married
Tori News:
Women Stay Away From Other Men If You Are Getting Married - Woman Laments Rate Of First Borns Being Illegitimate Children Of Their Fathers
More Picks
1
Police officer attached to former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels gets hit by vehicle while opening gate and dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
2023: Kwankwaso, Buhari's ex-minister and other politicians who formed 3rd Force -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
"I find it offensive" - Actress Juliet Ibrahim calls out men who propose only when a woman becomes pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Fidelity Bank Restates Support for CBN FX Repatriation Push, Sensitizes Customers in Emerging Opportunities in non-Oil Exports -
Investor King,
20 hours ago
6
Trending video of a Unilag student saying she's "happy" about the ASUU strike because "school is not it" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor -
Prompt News,
17 hours ago
8
D’Tigress Move Up To 14th Position In FIBA Ranking -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
9
Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: 3 Dowen parents refused to release their kids for interrogation - Police -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
