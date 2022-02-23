Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian legend, Funke Oshonaike, involved in ghastly motor accident [PHOTOS]
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Nigerian Table Tennis star, Funke Oshonaike, on Wednesday thanked God for saving her, following a ghastly car accident she had earlier this week, which landed her in the hospital.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Linda Ikeji Blog:
I 'm still traumatized - Nigerian table tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike survives car crash
PHOTOS: Olympian, Funke Oshonaike Survives Car Crash Table tennis player, Funke Oshonaike has survived a car accident. Oshonaike shared photos of the damaged vehicle and thanked God for sparing her life. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Olympian, Funke Oshonaike Survives Car Crash Table tennis player, Funke Oshonaike has survived a car accident. Oshonaike shared photos of the damaged vehicle and thanked God for sparing her life.
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos)
Nigerian Table Tennis Legend Involved In Ghastly Accident Naija News:
Nigerian Table Tennis Legend Involved In Ghastly Accident
Nigerian Table Tennis legend, Olufunke Oshonaike, involved in a ghastly accident in Germany Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian Table Tennis legend, Olufunke Oshonaike, involved in a ghastly accident in Germany
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos) Online Nigeria:
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos)
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos) Tori News:
Table Tennis Legend, Oshonaike, Survives Ghastly Crash (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Thugs imported to disrupt Osun PDP primary, Davido alleges - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info