AUN, IITA sign MoU to create agricultural innovation hub in the Northeast
The Eagle Online  - The MoU establishes a partnership between the two institutions for research opportunities and for donor-funded projects on nutrition, training for farmers, and education for vulnerable women and children.

22 hours ago
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Thugs imported to disrupt Osun PDP primary, Davido alleges - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
