Ukraine declares state of emergency, tells it's citizens to leave Russia immediately



Ukraine has declared a state of emergency in the country and advised its estimated 3 million citizens living in Russia to leave the country, the latest signal t Linda Ikeji Blog - ​​​​​​Ukraine has declared a state of emergency in the country and advised its estimated 3 million citizens living in Russia to leave the country, the latest signal t



News Credibility Score: 99%