Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate reveals mode of voting on Constitution Review
Daily Post  - Nigerian Senate has said votes on the Constitution Review will be done electronically and will also be transmitted live on television stations. Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan stated this in his remark to close Wednesday’s plenary.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Observer:
Senate to vote on report of constitution review committee next Tuesday
Senate reveals mode of voting on Constitution Review Within Nigeria:
Senate reveals mode of voting on Constitution Review
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review Online Nigeria:
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review Republican Nigeria:
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review Tori News:
Senate Reveals Mode of Voting on Constitution Review


   More Picks
1 I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija - Diamond Celebrities, 16 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
5 Cross dresser, James Brown, commences study at UK varsity - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Navy appoints new spokesman, redeploys predecessor - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info