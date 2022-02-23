Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uzodinma's commissioner, hundreds of supporters dump APC for PDP
News photo Daily Post  - Imo state's immediate past Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Fabian Ihekweme, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Ihekweme defected from

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP The Punch:
Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP
Uzodinma’s commissioner, hundreds of supporters dump APC for PDP Edujandon:
Uzodinma’s commissioner, hundreds of supporters dump APC for PDP
Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP News Breakers:
Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP
Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP Within Nigeria:
Uzodinma’s commissioner dumps APC for PDP


   More Picks
1 I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija - Diamond Celebrities, 16 hours ago
2 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
5 No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
6 Cross dresser, James Brown, commences study at UK varsity - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Navy appoints new spokesman, redeploys predecessor - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info