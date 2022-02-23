Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike mocks APC over postponed convention
News photo The Nation  - Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to conduct its national convention.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike mocks APC over failure to conduct convention The Sun:
Wike mocks APC over failure to conduct convention
Wike Blasts APC For Inability To Conduct Convention Independent:
Wike Blasts APC For Inability To Conduct Convention
Wike mocks APC over failure to conduct convention - P.M. News PM News:
Wike mocks APC over failure to conduct convention - P.M. News
A Party That Can’t Hold Convention, Can’t Rule Nigeria – Wike Mocks APC Naija News:
A Party That Can’t Hold Convention, Can’t Rule Nigeria – Wike Mocks APC
Party That Cannot Hold A Convention – PDP Chairman Mocks APC Tori News:
Party That Cannot Hold A Convention – PDP Chairman Mocks APC


   More Picks
1 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 15 hours ago
4 Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 Veteran actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy divorce scandal following wife's attempt on his life - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
9 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info