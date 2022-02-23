Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara Assembly confirms Senator Gusau as new deputy gov
Ripples Nigeria  - The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Senator Hassan Gusau as the state’s new deputy governor.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor The Nation:
Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor
Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Gov The Street Journal:
Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Gov
Reactions as Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor Online Nigeria:
Reactions as Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor
Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor News Breakers:
Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor
Reactions As Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor Naija News:
Reactions As Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor


   More Picks
1 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Thugs imported to disrupt Osun PDP primary, Davido alleges - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info