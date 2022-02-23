Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria remains largest African economy with over N400 billion in GDP: FG
News photo Peoples Gazette  - With over N400 billion in GDP and about 200 million people, Nigeria still has opportunities for growth.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP - Minister Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP - Minister
Nigeria’s economy remains the largest in Africa with $400bn GDP – FG News Diary Online:
Nigeria’s economy remains the largest in Africa with $400bn GDP – FG
Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400b in GDP — Minister The Eagle Online:
Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400b in GDP — Minister
Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP National Accord:
Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP
With N400bn in GDP, Nigeria’s economy retains position as largest in Africa — Minister Daily Nigerian:
With N400bn in GDP, Nigeria’s economy retains position as largest in Africa — Minister
Nigeria remains largest African economy with over N400 billion in GDP: FG Sundiata Post:
Nigeria remains largest African economy with over N400 billion in GDP: FG
With N400bn in GDP, Nigeria’s economy retains position as largest in Africa — Minister News Breakers:
With N400bn in GDP, Nigeria’s economy retains position as largest in Africa — Minister
Nigeria retains position as Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP 1st for Credible News:
Nigeria retains position as Africa’s largest economy with over N400bn in GDP


   More Picks
1 Some days I deeply regret doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it affected my progress in the music industry - DJ Cuppy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 I’ll Be Jailed For Murder The Day Any Man Assaults Me – Maria, Big Brother Naija - Diamond Celebrities, 14 hours ago
3 2023: APC opts for consensus, zones presidency to South - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 2022: FG to spend N3.53tn on infrastructure, human capital development - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
9 No medical test was conducted on Sylvester Oromoni at Dowen College – doctor - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
10 Cross dresser, James Brown, commences study at UK varsity - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info