Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel
News photo Daily Post  - Oil companies, Duke Oil and Oando Plc have denied involvement in the importation of adulterated fuel, which hit the country recently.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bad fuel: Our imported product met Nigerian specification—Duke Oil, Oando Plc Vanguard News:
Bad fuel: Our imported product met Nigerian specification—Duke Oil, Oando Plc
Adulterated Fuel: Our Product Conforms With Nigeria’s Specification – Duke Oil, Oando Leadership:
Adulterated Fuel: Our Product Conforms With Nigeria’s Specification – Duke Oil, Oando
Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel My Celebrity & I:
Oando Plc, Duke Oil appear before Reps Committee, clear air on importation of adulterated fuel
Adulterated Fuel: Duke Oil, Oando, contest NNPC’s claim, maintain their products meet standard The Eagle Online:
Adulterated Fuel: Duke Oil, Oando, contest NNPC’s claim, maintain their products meet standard


   More Picks
1 2023: Falz addresses plans to join presidential race - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 Champions League: Simeone to be without four key players for Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd clash - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
8 FG declares ASUU strike illegal after conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Reminisce drops new single "Hustle" featuring BNXN & D Smoke - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info