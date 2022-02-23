Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN
Premium Times  - The committee had stepped down the recommendation for immunity for the heads of legislature and judiciary contained in a bill during a recent meeting with its consultants.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Constitution amendment: Reps panel makes U-turn, proposes immunity for senate president, speaker Vanguard News:
Constitution amendment: Reps panel makes U-turn, proposes immunity for senate president, speaker
The Cable:
Constitution amendment: Reps panel makes U-turn, proposes immunity for senate president, speaker
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others Daily Post:
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others
Reps committee presents report on constitution amendment, proposes immunity for Senate president, speaker Ripples Nigeria:
Reps committee presents report on constitution amendment, proposes immunity for Senate president, speaker
Constitution Review: Committee recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others The News Guru:
Constitution Review: Committee recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others Pulse Nigeria:
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others The Eagle Online:
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Reps panel recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, others — NEWSVERGE
House of Reps recommends immunity for Senate President, others - P.M. News PM News:
House of Reps recommends immunity for Senate President, others - P.M. News
House of Reps recommends immunity for Senate President, others News Breakers:
House of Reps recommends immunity for Senate President, others
Reps Committee Wants Immunity for Senate President, Speaker NPO Reports:
Reps Committee Wants Immunity for Senate President, Speaker


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
6 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info