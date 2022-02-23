Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Women’s AFCON 2022: All countries that have qualified [Full list]
News photo Daily Post  - At least 11 countries have qualified for this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco. Nigeria’s Super Falcons became the latest team to qualify for AWCON after beating Côte d’Ivoire’s Lady Elephants 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

