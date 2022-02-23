Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Restructuring should be driven by economic, financial viability, says Akinwumi Adesina
News photo Vanguard News  - . By Jimoh Babatunde President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has said that Nigeria’s restructuring should not be driven by political expediency,.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How to restructure Nigeria, by AfDB president Adesina The Guardian:
How to restructure Nigeria, by AfDB president Adesina
Each state should control its resources - AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina speaks on restructuring Linda Ikeji Blog:
Each state should control its resources - AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina speaks on restructuring
Each State Should Control Its Resources, Says Akinwumi Adesina On Restructuring Information Nigeria:
Each State Should Control Its Resources, Says Akinwumi Adesina On Restructuring
How To Restructure Nigeria, By AfDB President Adesina The Street Journal:
How To Restructure Nigeria, By AfDB President Adesina
How to Restructure Nigeria, by AfDB President Adesina Friday Posts:
How to Restructure Nigeria, by AfDB President Adesina
Each State Should Control Its Resources, Says Akinwumi Adesina On Restructuring News Breakers:
Each State Should Control Its Resources, Says Akinwumi Adesina On Restructuring
2023: Restructuring Of Nigeria Shouldn’t Be Done Based On Sentiments - Adesina Naija News:
2023: Restructuring Of Nigeria Shouldn’t Be Done Based On Sentiments - Adesina
AfDB president speaks on restructuring, says each state should control its resources Within Nigeria:
AfDB president speaks on restructuring, says each state should control its resources
Each state should control its resources - AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina speaks on restructuring Olajide TV:
Each state should control its resources - AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina speaks on restructuring
Akinwumi Adesina Calls For Restructuring, Says Each State Should Control Its Resources Kanyi Daily:
Akinwumi Adesina Calls For Restructuring, Says Each State Should Control Its Resources
Akinwumi Adesina Calls For Restructuring, Says Each State Should Control Its Resources Online Nigeria:
Akinwumi Adesina Calls For Restructuring, Says Each State Should Control Its Resources


   More Picks
1 Oil Price Rises To $102 Per Barrel As Russia Attacks Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
2 Without Buhari, Nigeria would not have been in peace – Ngige - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 Should we not smoke weed in our houses? - singer Portable challenges NDLEA following recent arrests of his colleagues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 1 day ago
5 Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Losing my shoes almost ruined my convocation at UNN - Obi Cubana - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 2023: Emefiele buys jets for presidential campaign? CBN governor speaks up with new Twitter account - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges to announce new sanctions to punish Russia - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Restructuring should be driven by economic, financial viability, says Akinwumi Adesina - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 NEMA receives 159 Nigerians from Libya, cautions against ‘greener pastures’ - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info