Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Olamide Features Wande Coal on New Single/Video 'Hate Me'
News photo Not Just OK  - Afrobeats veterans, Olamide and Wande Coal combine forces on a brand new record titled, Hate Me. The song was produced by raving beatmaker, P. Prime.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

You are an upcoming artist with a solo hit song, you need an artist to jump on the remix. Pulse Nigeria:
You are an upcoming artist with a solo hit song, you need an artist to jump on the remix.
As a former artist, Kevin knows well the struggle associated with being a budded artist before making a break in the industry - therefore he created bloow, helping artists monetize from an early stage through #NFTs and their initial fan base. Apps Africa:
As a former artist, Kevin knows well the struggle associated with being a budded artist before making a break in the industry - therefore he created bloow, helping artists monetize from an early stage through #NFTs and their initial fan base.
Olamide – Hate Me ft. Legit 9ja:
Olamide – Hate Me ft.
Jaguda.com:
BANGER Olamide X Wande Coal – Hate Me
VIDEO: Olamide & Wande Coal – Hate Me Akpraise:
VIDEO: Olamide & Wande Coal – Hate Me
I’m am African artiste, all my songs are hits. I’m not #Davido, #Wizkid, nor #Olamide. Who am I? Olajide TV:
I’m am African artiste, all my songs are hits. I’m not #Davido, #Wizkid, nor #Olamide. Who am I?
New Video: Olamide ft Wande Coal in new banger Kemi Filani Blog:
New Video: Olamide ft Wande Coal in new banger 'Hate Me' - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
6 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info