Russia may invade Ukraine in 48 hours
News photo Vanguard News  - U.S. President Joe Biden has warned the Ukraine there will be a full-scale Russian invasion of their country in the next 48 hours

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom: Gunmen invade hospital, kidnap doctor on duty - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Twitter honours Davido, Wizkid, three others with customised GOAT emoji - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Constitution Amendment: Reps panel backtracks, recommends immunity for Senate President, Speaker, CJN - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Reveals How Going To School Might Have Affected Her Music Career - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
6 School feeding: FG increases consumption per child to N100 - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 Angry mob sets truck ablaze after driver killed motorcyclist, passenger in Ogun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Pastor Dies Three Weeks To 50th Birthday After Sending Out Invitation To Friends And Family - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 One dies as PDP delegates congress turns bloody in Osun - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Court Threatens To Strike Out Kenneth Minimah’s Suit Against AGF, EFCC - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
